CARICOM increases vigilance following Mpox outbreak

The recent declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the outbreak of mpox, specifically the more transmissible clade 1b, emphasises the importance of heightened vigilance within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). As of 14 August 2024, this outbreak has been classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), which necessitates a unified and proactive approach.

Mpox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus that can spread through direct contact with infected individuals, animals, or contaminated materials. The current outbreak has shown a rapid increase in cases, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring countries, with the potential for further spread globally. Although the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has reported no cases of mpox clade 1b in the Caribbean Community to date, enhanced surveillance for rapid identification of possible cases is essential to ensure the safety and health security of our citizens.

As Chair of the Caribbean Community, I urge all citizens to remain alert by staying informed through updates from CARPHA and local health authorities regarding mpox and its transmission. It is important to be vigilant for any unusual rashes or lesions, especially if individuals have a travel history to areas with reported cases of mpox and seek immediate medical attention if signs or symptoms are detected. Additionally, reporting any suspicious cases to local health authorities is a critical step in allowing for further epidemiological investigation. As Heads of Government, we remain resolute in our support to strengthen Ministries of Health within our Member States and Associate Members to ensure effective surveillance efforts and public health strategies to raise public awareness about mpox and contribute to our collective preparedness.

The CARICOM Secretariat will work with CARPHA to ensure a well-coordinated regional and international response. CARPHA will continue to work with Member States and CARICOM IMPACS to monitor incoming passengers and facilitate the rapid identification of potential cases. Regular updates will be provided on the risk status as more information becomes available and if more cases are identified outside of Africa.

Through our collective efforts and heightened awareness, the Caribbean Community can effectively safeguard the health and wellbeing of our communities against this public health concern.