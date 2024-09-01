CARICOM Launches Mental Health First Aid Programme for Youth Leaders

CARICOM to launch Mental Health First-Aid Programme

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is set to launch a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Programme, aiming to equip youth directors, development workers, and leaders with essential skills to support young people facing emotional and mental health challenges.

This initiative is part of CARICOM’s ongoing efforts to address mental health issues among the region’s youth population. The programme will run for six weeks, starting in September 2024, and will be offered free of charge to participants. The program will be experiential, emphasizing hands-on approaches and fieldwork to ensure participants learn and apply knowledge in real-world situations.

The programme targets youth directors, officers, and leaders across CARICOM member states, providing them with the tools and knowledge to become effective first responders in mental health situations. This is particularly crucial for supporting young people who may be in greater need of attention but reluctant to seek professional help.

The MHFA Programme is part of CARICOM’s ongoing efforts to build capacity among Caribbean youth. It follows two successful initiatives earlier this year: collaborating with the Pan American Health Organisation’s Climate Change and Health Project in April 2024, engaging CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYAs) and regional youth leaders in knowledge sharing on climate change and health issues, and enhancing their skills in advocacy for the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) during a CYA-CSME Attachment Programme in July 2024.

Invitations to participate in the MHFA Programme have been shared with ministries responsible for youth development across the region, with a particular focus on youth directors and officers.