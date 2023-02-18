CARICOM leaders agree that decisive action is needed on Haiti

At their 44th Regular Meeting in The Bahamas, the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) said again that the Community must take the lead in fixing the situation in Haiti, which is a Member State of the Community and has moral and political obligations to the Community.

Heads agreed that CARICOM needs to take action as soon as possible because of the growing insecurity and the many ways it affects all parts of Haitian life. The Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, joined the Heads of Government for some of their talks.

The Heads of Government recognized that the Honourable Ariel Henry, the Interim Prime Minister of Haiti, had launched the National Consensus for an Inclusive Transition and Transparent Elections on December 21, 2022. However, they thought it needed to be more inclusive. In this case, Heads of Government agreed to get stakeholders together in Jamaica as soon as possible.

They also agreed to take part in a meeting with Haitian stakeholders that will be held in Haiti to help come up with a plan to bring back security and the rule of law.

The Heads of Government talked about the different ways the Canadian government helps with security, and they put a lot of emphasis on helping the Haitian National Police do a better job of keeping the general population safe from crime.

Lastly, the Heads of Government agreed to build international partnerships to help bring peace and stability back to Haiti, which is a necessary step before there can be free, fair, and trustworthy elections.

Source : CARICOM