Caricom leaders won’t attend Summit of the Americas with exclusions

According to Brian Nichols, the U.S. Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela will not be invited to attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next June because they do not “respect” democracy.
As a consequence, the 14 countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) will refrain from attending the event if the aforementioned states are excluded, according to Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s ambassador to the United States.
“We can’t decide who is invited or not because the Summit of the Americas is not a United States event,” said the ambassador, noting that it is a summit of all Western Hemisphere heads of state.
Cuban President Miguel DazCanel highlighted statements made by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrguez, who said that Washington has been putting pressure on several countries in the region who oppose such a measure.
“The greatest challenges facing humanity cannot be resolved through confrontation and violence, but through solidarity and cooperation,” the Cuban president said. Also, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, called for the inclusion of all countries at the Summit of the Americas.