Caricom leaders won’t attend Summit of the Americas with exclusions

According to Brian Nichols, the U.S. Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela will not be invited to attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next June because they do not “respect” democracy.

As a consequence, the 14 countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) will refrain from attending the event if the aforementioned states are excluded, according to Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s ambassador to the United States.