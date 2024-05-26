CARICOM Security Cluster Prioritizes Safety for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Ensuring a safe and secure space for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a priority for the CARICOM Security Cluster.

“Ensuring a safe and secure space for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a priority for the CARICOM Security Cluster.” This is according to the Honourable Leslie Mondesir, Attorney-General of Saint Lucia, who is Chair of the Twenty-Seventh Meeting of the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE), which commenced Thursday 23 May 2024, in Miami, Florida.

CARICOM Ministers with responsibility for National Security, representatives from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM-IMPACS), Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Regional Security System (RSS) and the CARICOM Secretariat are in attendance.

Discussions are expected to focus on security arrangements and preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 including legislative and operational updates, the Advance Passenger Information (API) or Passenger Name Record (PNR) legislation, outcomes of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) Technical Working Group on Maritime Security and outcomes of the Anti-Corruption Conference.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Tournament 2024, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America from 4 – 30 June 2024, will form a significant portion of the Meeting’s deliberations. The Chair underscored the importance of ensuring a healthy, safe, and friendly environment for the upcoming tournament’s participants and spectators.

“As I speak of the Tournament that is upon us, the iconic Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy is currently making its rounds through the six Caribbean host countries and is currently in Guyana,” stated Attorney General Mondesir. “The Security Cluster continues to make preparations and work towards ensuring a safe and secure space during that period, I urge you to pay keen attention to the arrangements in place from both the legislative and operational perspectives. Specific sectoral updates will be provided by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Chair of the Health, Safety and Security Committee.”

Outcomes of the Anti-Corruption Conference

Referring to the Anti-corruption Conference held in Miami 21 – 22 May, the Chair summarised “During the last two days, we were engaged in robust discussions and exchanges of views in relation to the critical issues of corruption and illicit finance. The resultant myriad proposals will now be submitted to the Community Council of Ministers, which will then make the pertinent recommendations to the Forty-Seventh Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM scheduled to be held in Grenada in July of this year.”

The Anti-corruption Conference focused on developing a roadmap to enhance regional cooperation in curbing corruption and illicit finance.