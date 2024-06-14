CARICOM to receive rum blends from 13 members of WIRSPA

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is to receive 50th anniversary rum blends from thirteen members of the West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers’ Association (WIRSPA).

The rum producers are planning handover ceremonies during the month of June, to governments in the CARICOM Member States, where they are based.

The contributions from the rum industry are part of the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary by the Caribbean Community.

The thirteen distillers are:

(i) Mount Gay Distilleries (Barbados)

(ii) Demerara Distillers (Guyana)

(iii) Suriname Alcoholic Beverages (Suriname)

(iv) Angostura (Trinidad and Tobago)

(v) West Indies Rum Distillery (Barbados)

(vi) Saint Lucia Distillers (Saint Lucia)

(vii) Belfast Estate – Dominica (Dominica)

(viii) Antigua Distillery (Antigua)

(ix) Grenada Distillers (Grenada)

(x) Travellers Liquors (Belize)

(xi) Watlings Distillery (Bahamas)

(xii) National Rums of Jamaica (Jamaica)

(xiii) St. Vincent and the Grenadines Distillers (St. Vincent and the Grenadines)

The products being showcased by regional rum producers will be distributed to CARICOM Member States, with some products being available for sale in local markets. Several of the special edition rums are unique blends that will only be available for this purpose and in very limited quantities.