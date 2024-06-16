CARICOM Urged to Overhaul Food Systems Amid Health Concerns

CPDC Study Urges Reshaping Of CARICOM Food Systems

A recent study by Dr. Fitzroy Henry and Dr. Tigerjeet Ballayram has urged Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries to overhaul their food systems due to rising health concerns and economic challenges.

The study, titled ‘A Sustainable Food Systems and Policy Framework for small and medium scale food producers in selected CARICOM countries’, highlights the detrimental impact of unhealthy diets laden with fats, sugars, and sodium on the region’s health. The study, published by the Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC), launched in Trinidad on June 4, 2024.

The rise in chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and heart disease is fueled by the supply of fats, oils, sugars, and sweeteners, coupled with a lack of access to nutritious foods due to poverty and unemployment. These diseases pose significant public health risks. The study also highlighted the need for reshaping food systems and policy frameworks to prioritize food and nutrition security and sovereignty.

While the concept of food sovereignty has not gained widespread traction in CARICOM countries, grassroots organizations, farmers’ networks, and regional initiatives are championing local food production and sustainable farming practices. The Caribbean Policy Development Centre is identified as a key player in this endeavor.

The study also underscored the importance of regional and international policy interventions in supporting national development-oriented programmes. It suggested that CARICOM nations should prioritize regional cooperation, production integration, and trade facilitation, as well as a regional food import replacement program to reduce dependency on food imports.