CARICOM working on project to strengthen Haitian police & security

At the 44th CARICOM meeting, Caribbean leaders ruled out sending troops to Haiti.

Ariel Henry, the prime minister of Haiti, has called for an international military action to end the gang attacks in his country, and the growing violence in Haiti has been a major theme at the 15-member CARICOM gathering in the Bahamas.

Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, announced on Friday that CARICOM was working on a project to improve the security and police in Haiti.

He said a working committee established to assist in resolving the problem in Haiti would broaden to include political figures there who signed a December pact. That accord aims to enable Haiti to organize fresh elections and establish a transitional council.

According to Gonsalves, the initiative would assist Haiti in moving toward a political and a security solution.

Let them collaborate, he said.

Meanwhile on Friday, Haiti’s prime minister praised the United States and Canada for taking action to punish Haitians allegedly involved in gang violence.

Henry added that two further Haitian politicians with apparent ties to the gangs were sanctioned by Haiti.

Leaders from the 15 CARICOM member states attended the meeting along with guests from other countries, including Canada and the United States.

In an effort to stop the violence between gangs, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada would send navy ships to Haiti to gather intelligence.