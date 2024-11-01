CARICOM’s Call to Action for Renewable Energy Investment

(CARICOM) Member States are actively embracing available alternative energy opportunities, and the CARICOM Energy Policy’s “collective regional approach” facilitates sharing of information and experiences which allows countries to benefit from synergies, while promoting national initiatives.

CARICOM Energy Month, which has now replaced CARICOM Energy Week, is recognised in November each year and aims to raise public awareness about the energy issues confronting the Community. The CARICOM Secretariat, in partnership with Member States, Regional Institutions and development agencies, organises activities that support sustainable energy efforts in the Caribbean.

This year’s theme, “Invest in Sustainable Energy: Accelerate the Transition”, is especially important. Investing in sustainable energy is key to reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, stabilising costs and improving energy security, while lowering carbon emissions and combating climate change. This theme reflects CARICOM’s energy agenda, as it works to tackle the four dimensions of energy security – ensuring that energy services are accessible, reliable, affordable, and sustainable for all citizens.

CARICOM Member States still rely heavily on imported petroleum, making them vulnerable to global energy price fluctuations. The wide range of electricity prices across the Region highlights the different energy challenges we face, and the pressing need for sustainable energy solutions.

CARICOM Energy Month 2024 serves as a call to action for governments, businesses, communities and individuals to invest in clean, renewable energy solutions that will power our economies and help to protect our planet. By embracing innovation and inclusiveness, we can propel the Caribbean Community toward energy independence, economic security, environmental sustainability, and a cleaner, greener future.