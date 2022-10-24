CariSECURE – Improve law enforcement in St Vincent and the Grenadines

CariSECURE -STRENGTHEN LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES IN SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines join other Caribbean countries in embracing the “Citizen Security Data” approach to crime prevention called CariSECURE.

The initiative allows for data to be collected and logged digitally through a web-based application called the Police Record Information Management System (PRIMS).

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, IT Systems Analyst for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Andre Waterman said the approach is modern and will allow for the seamless transmission of information concerning crimes and criminal cases to be readily available to law enforcement.

Readiness Manager in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), Sgt. Angelo Duncan said all police stations are in a state of readiness with trained police officers to implement and utilize the software.

As the transition is made from paper to the digital system currently, Sgt. Duncan urged the public to exercise patience when they come to give statements or make complaints, as the information collection process is now different. Sgt. Duncan said this new system allows for more accountability and transparency for all the parties involved.

CariSECURE is a project being done in collaboration with the Regional Security Services (RSS) and supported by the UNDP.

Source : API