Carnival Catwalk Debuts on Caribbean Networks & Pavilion

Carnival Catwalk, a groundbreaking reality fashion competition, is set to dazzle audiences worldwide. Merging the unparalleled vibrancy of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival with cutting-edge fashion, the series premieres January 9, 2025, on regional Caribbean cable network Flow 1, and regional broadcast networks, including CNC3 (Trinidad and Tobago), TVJ (Jamaica), CBC (Barbados), CreaTV (St. Kitts and Nevis) and streaming on Caribbean streaming platform, Pavilion+

This extraordinary show, produced by Jerome Precilla of Itz Rome Entertainment, Rodney Seemungal of SGP Studios, and Gian Franco of Pavilion Entertainment, celebrates the intersection of culture and creativity. With support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts of Trinidad and Tobago, Carnival Catwalk promises to be a global showcase of talent, heritage, and innovation.

A GLOBAL CAST AND HIGH-STAKES COMPETITION

Ten visionary designers from around the world will compete for the coveted $100,000 cash prize, a showcase at Milan Fashion Week, and a scholarship to the University of Trinidad and Tobago’s design school. Contestants include:

Sandhya Garg (India/USA) Damur Huang (Taiwan/Berlin) Kristian Jaggesar (Trinidad and Tobago) Marco Stefano Pintus (Netherlands) Naballah Chi (Trinidad and Tobago) Tristan Blake (USA) Cee Bolakee (Mauritius/UK) Panterona (Trinidad and Tobago) Ryan Chan (Trinidad and Tobago) Mimine Agbantou (Benin/UK)

Set against the stunning backdrops of Trinidad and Tobago, contestants face weekly challenges inspired by Carnival’s artistry, pushing the boundaries of design and creativity.

STAR-STUDDED JUDGING PANEL

An elite panel of judges brings unparalleled expertise to the competition, including:

Wendy Fitzwilliam , Head Judge, Miss Universe 1998

, Head Judge, Miss Universe 1998 Anya Ayoung-Chee , Project Runway Season 9 Winner

, Project Runway Season 9 Winner Melissa Simon-Hartman , Designer for Black Panther and Beyoncé

, Designer for Black Panther and Beyoncé Destra Garcia , Soca Queen

, Soca Queen Nailah Blackman , Grammy-nominated artist

, Grammy-nominated artist Fe Noel , Designer for Nike and LeBron James

, Designer for Nike and LeBron James Andrew Ramroop , Savile Row Master Tailor

, Savile Row Master Tailor Geoff Cooper , Caribbean Fashion Consultant

, Caribbean Fashion Consultant Nessa Preppy , Soca Star

, Soca Star Alison Hinds, Caribbean Music Icon

DYNAMIC HOSTS BRINGING THE ENERGY

Jerome “Rome” Precilla, a household name in Caribbean entertainment, and Jamaica’s “Karnival Kween: Kandi King, serve as charismatic hosts, guiding viewers through the drama, excitement, and brilliance of Carnival Catwalk.

CELEBRATING CULTURE, CREATIVITY, AND CONNECTIONS

More than a competition, Carnival Catwalk is a celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival and its influence on global culture. With breathtaking designs inspired by themes like “Birds of Paradise” and “Mas Metamorphosis,” the show highlights the fusion of Carnival aesthetics with high fashion.

The production employed over 180 local creatives from Trinidad and Tobago and took advantage of financial incentives like the FilmTT Production Rebate, underscoring its commitment to authenticity and economic impact.

GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION

In addition to airing on local Caribbean networks, Carnival Catwalk will stream globally on Pavilion+, making this celebration of culture and creativity accessible to the Caribbean diaspora and audiences everywhere.

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE

Executive producers envision Carnival Catwalk expanding to include international editions in Canada, the UK, and beyond, with winners competing in an all-star finale in Trinidad and Tobago. The series aims to boost tourism, elevate Carnival as a global phenomenon, and create opportunities for emerging talent in fashion and entertainment.