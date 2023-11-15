Carnival Cruise Line Warns Guests About Inappropriate Attire

At a time when many cruise lines are relaxing dress codes onboard and formal nights have long since become optional, Carnival Cruise Line is taking steps to be sure guests are aware of restrictions on what to wear in certain ports of call.

Because there are different laws in different countries, guests should be aware of such policies and be sure they pack appropriate clothing for their cruise vacation.

Camouflage Clothing Not Permitted

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald recently responded to a concerned guest who had their visit to Barbados interrupted due to inappropriate attire.

The incident happened on the October 28, 2023 sailing of Carnival Venezia, a 12-night roundtrip Southern Caribbean voyage from New York.

Along the way, the ship visited St. Thomas, Dominica, Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Maarten, before returning to New York on Thursday, November 9. After the cruise, the upset guest reached out to Heald to describe what happened.

“On November 3rd while on Venezia I was marched back to the ship like a common criminal by the Barbados police! Why!!? Because I was wearing camo shorts and a camo backpack. Where was Carnival’s notice on this. Nobody told us at all. No compensation given. We were not rebels or terrorists to the government but were made to feel like we were,” the unidentified guest explained.

Multiple other passengers onboard the same sailing dispute the claim that there was no notice of the attire restrictions. The guideline was printed in the ship’s onboard newsletter, mentioned in several announcements by the ship’s cruise director, and mentioned in the onboard shore excursion and shopping presentations.

Heald was diplomatic with the complaint, promising to speak with the cruise line’s executive team to be sure announcements are made.

“Thank you and I am sorry that this happened and I will speak with the beards to see if we can add some kind of notice,” Heald said.

Heald also noted that any camouflage or military-style clothing is not permitted in various Caribbean nations, including the Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Dominica.

“It is better to leave this kind of clothing at home,” Heald stressed.

It must be noted that Carnival Cruise Line does not set the attire guidelines for the ports the cruise line visits. Just as different destinations have different laws, each country may have its own requirements for appropriate dress code. As guests in those countries, travelers must always obey local laws.