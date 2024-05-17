Carpenter Arrested For Stealing NTRC Garbage Bin

Carpenter Charged with Theft of NTRC Property in Richmond Hill

On May 16, 2024, Police arrested and charged Junior Straker, a 57-year-old Carpenter of Kingstown, with the offence of Theft.

Straker is accused of stealing one blue ninety-gallon (90gal) garbage bin valued at $1,002.65ECC. The property of the National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (NTRC), the garbage bin was reported stolen at Richmond Hill on May 11, 2024.

Junior Straker pleaded guilty to the offence on May 17,2024, and was remanded in custody. The matter was adjourned to May 28, 2024, for sentencing.