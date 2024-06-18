CARPHA Confirms causes behind Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Grenada

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has confirmed sapovirus, salmonella, and E. Coli as the causes of a gastroenteritis outbreak in Grenada.

The Ministry of Health reported 155 cases of gastroenteritis, a 27% increase from the previous week.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for sapovirus, and the illness subsides within a week.

The primary mode of transmission for sapovirus is through the faecal-oral route, while E.Coli and salmonella can cause food poisoning.

Gastroenteritis is an acute onset of diarrhea, with or without fever, and can cause loose or watery stools within 24 hours. The bacteria are spread through unhealthy hygienic practices, such as not washing hands after using the toilet or changing diapers for babies and elderlies.