Carriacou man on $50k bail for rape of 14-year-old student

The Grenada Informer reported that Andy Brooks has been released on $50,000 bond for the rape of a 14-year-old secondary school student.

For the offenses, the 36-year-old construction worker from Belair, Carriacou, was charged with four counts. He allegedly had two sexual encounters with the minor in September and October.

Brooks was detained on Friday evening of last week and transported to the mainland on Monday, when he appeared before Magistrate Teddy St. Louis, who granted him release under a number of conditions.

He must report to the Carriacou Police Station on Mondays and Fridays between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., have no communication with the victim or her representatives, and maintain a minimum distance of 200 feet from her.

Brooks initially contacted the minor over social media.

A similar complaint was brought against Brooks several years ago. He is scheduled to appear before the Carriacou Magistrate Court in February 2023.

Source : Grenada Informer