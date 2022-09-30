Carriacou’s ‘Corn Festival’ set to return after two-year suspension

Plans are well on stream for the return of Carriacou’s premiere culinary event – the annual Carriacou Corn Festival.

The festival which began in 2015 was suspended for the last two years due to the covid-19 pandemic and there has been yawning for its return.

Known for growing a large quantity of corn, the island will again witness a wide variety of products prepared from corn including coo-coo, cornbread, corn cake, conkie-‘paime”, corn porridge and corn-kebabs.

The 2022 festival is again being organized under the theme, “Discover and Relish Corn’s Goodness”.

Coordinators of this unique event Dexter Lendore and Dexter Leggard noted that Corn Fest 2022 is again intended to inspire and encourage community togetherness while exploring the variety of products derived from corn.

Corn has been the predominant staple food enjoyed by ancestors and is a permanent feature at the islands’ traditional “Saraca”- smoked food.

The day’s event which will be held at the popular Foot Print Bar, close to the Lauriston Airport will also showcase a number of Carriacou’s cultural traditions including string band music and May Pole dancing.

The venue, according to the organizers, with its turquoise water, easy access, adequate parking and spacious sandy grounds is perfect for such an event.

Lendore and Leggard who both have extensive background and knowledge in the local culture and tourism landscape is hoping that Corn Fest will continue to be an additional feature on the island’s cultural calendar.