Carriacou’s Lauriston Airport Set to Reopen on Monday

Lauriston Airport on the island of Carriacou will resume passenger service on Monday.

Following Beryl’s passage, Grenada’s prime minister described the sweeping destruction on the island of Carriacou as “almost Armageddon-like.”

The storm made landfall on Monday, 1 July, as a Category 4, wiping out much of the island’s electrical infrastructure, homes, and agriculture.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs said,

“Lauriston Airport is back to being operational for passenger traffic. Regular passenger service will resume from Monday, August 5th, 2024.”

Carriacou, which means “Isle of Reefs,” is just 13 square miles, but it is the second-largest island within Grenada.