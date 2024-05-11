Carriere Man Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm, Theft

On May 9, 2024, police arrested and charged John Augustine, a 58-year-old farmer from Carriere, with the offences of Grievous Bodily Harm and Theft.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm to a 47-year-old farmer from the same address by pushing him over a wall, resulting in a spinal fracture with the intent to cause such harm. Augustine was also charged with the theft of $50.00 ECC, the property of the complainant.

The incident allegedly occurred on January 21, 2024, in Carriere at approximately 7:15 PM.

Augustine appeared before the Biabou Magistrate Court on Friday 10th May, 2024. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge. He was remanded and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offence Court for bail review on the 13th May 2024 for bail review.