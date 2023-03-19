ADVERT
Sunday, March 19

Cash & cellphone stolen from yacht anchored at Blue Lagoon

Lee Yan LaSur

As the government tries to arrest the problem of yacht burglaries, the menacing acts continue nonetheless.

The St. Vincent Times has learned that on March 16, a break-in took place on a yacht anchored in Blue Lagoon.

According to the information obtained while owners slept onboard, a thief entered the yacht through an unlocked hatch and stole cash and a cellphone.

A report was made to the police and the marina.

