Cashier Arrested for Theft: $1,795 Stolen from Kingstown Supermarket

Cashier charged with Theft

On November 26, 2024, police arrested and charged Darrine Edwards, a 35-year-old Cashier of Chateaubelair, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one thousand seven hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1,795.00 ECC)- from a Supermarket in Kingstown.

The offence was committed in Kingstown between October 23, 2024, and November 1, 2024.

Edwards appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 27, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The conditions of her station bail continues and the trial date was set for April 1, 2025.