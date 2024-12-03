Cashier Charged with Fraudulent Grocery Scheme

Cashier charged with multiple Counts of Deception

On November 30, 2024, police arrested and charged Zaria James, a 24-year-old Cashier of Redemption Sharpes, with multiple counts of Deception.

Investigations revealed that the accused, on nine (9) different occasions dishonestly obtained a quantity of groceries from a supermarket in Kingstown valued at $1,111.45 ECC for her pecuniary benefit.

The offences were committed between August 10, 2024, and September 2, 2024, in Kingstown.

James appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 2, 2024, and pleaded guilty to the charges. She was remanded in custody until December 5, 2024, for sentencing.