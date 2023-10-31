Cashier charged with wounding Mesopotamia man

On October 30, 2023, police arrested and charged Kenneth Harry, a 33-year-old cashier from Belmont, with the offence of wounding.

The accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously assaulted a 24-year-old labourer of Mesopotamia by stabbing him on both shoulders with an unknown object.

The incident occurred on October 23 at Fair Hall at about 7:40 p.m.

Harry is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile

On October 30, 2023, police arrested and charged James McDowall, a 62-year-old farmer in Belair, with the offence of causing bodily harm.

The accused allegedly assaulted a 45-year-old security guard of the same address by striking him in the face with a wooden stool. The incident occurred on September 21, 23 at Belair at about 4:32 p.m.

McDowall is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.