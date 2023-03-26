Caspa G speaks on unemployment, Magikal says artists facing difficult times

Two soca artists in St. Vincent (SVG) have spoken out on two different issues : (1) youth unemployment and (2) treatment of artists for Carnival 2023.

Caspa G (Zavique Morris) and Magikal (Derron Rouse) spoke at the NDP virtual rally on Thursday, March 23.

Casper G. told the dismissed public servants who decided to stand against the vaccine mandate that their victories proved they were the real heroes for standing up for what they believed in.

He said the mandate came and a lot of people lost their jobs, but it didn’t only affect those in the public sector but also unemployed youth like him who were looking for a job.

“I decided not to take the vaccine, and finding a job has been hell ever since.” The other day I saw a job opening at a school to be a night watchman, and they asked for your ID card, a police record, and your vaccine card”.

Many on the NDP’s live asked, “Who was he going to infect all by himself in the middle of the night watching a building and if the virus came looking for him would the vaccine save him?”

Magikal, on the other hand, talked about the problems artists are having because of cancelled shows for Carnival 2023.

“I’m a full-time entertainer, and we need better for entertainers because right now, all the major shows for the carnival, which we would earn most of our money from, are being canceled, and nobody’s coming out to support us as the artists.”

“It’s unfair to us, and these fellas want to cheat us like they want too.” We are not accepting that this year is a different time and that the change starts now”, Rouse said.