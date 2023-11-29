A Cattle Farmers Association was established at the New Grounds Primary School in the South Central Windward constituency on Tuesday evening.

During the launch, Area representative and Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar emphasised that what may appear insignificant to some individuals can actually have a transformative impact on the lives of countless people.

“SVG is the largest exporter of cattle in the OECS. There is a great demand from local butchers for cattle. These two markets combined are a $50,000.00 industry at least, Caesar said.

Caesar expressed his congratulations to the executive of the newly established Cattle Farmers Association, affirming his complete support for the endeavour.

“This commodity approach has to be replicated throughout the agriculture sector. I have already seen the success of the commodity approach with Donawa Jackson, who is supported by extension officers.”

Dr. Amelia Jack, the veterinary officer, and other technical staff were also present.