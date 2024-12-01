$1,800 Vouchers Distributed to 82 Farmers in SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture continues to support cattle farmers on Friday Minister Saboto Caesar distributed $147,000 in vouchers for eighty-two (82) members of the SVG Cattle Farmers and Producers Association.

Each farmer will receive $1,800, in the form of a voucher, redeemable at the Agricultural Input Warehouse, to aid in recovery efforts and invest in resources to combat challenges from climate change and droughts.

Hon Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour announced critical support measures for farmers following Hurricane Beryl, including financial aid and plans to improve the national cattle herd in 2025. He praised the SVG Cattle Farmers Association for their dedication and encouraged young people to consider cattle farming as a viable enterprise.

Minister Caesar revealed that SVG, the largest cattle exporter in the OECS, primarily serves Grenada and is seeing increased demand for beef due to the growing hospitality sector. He also shared that there has been increased interest from other islands which highlights SVG’s prominence in livestock production.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cattle Farmers and Producers Association, Mr. Dennis Ambrose, extended heartfelt gratitude to the government for its timely and generous support to farmers impacted by Hurricane Beryl. “This contribution will play a meaningful role in helping our recovery efforts as we move forward,” Mr. Ambrose stated.