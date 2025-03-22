Cave Hill Wins Again: Takes Top Honors at CCJ International Law Moot

UWI, CAVE HILL TRIUMPHS AT THE 15th ANNUAL CCJ INTERNATIONAL LAW MOOT

On Friday, 21 March 2025, the Faculty of Law at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Cave Hill campus, emerged as the overall winner of the XV Annual Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) International Law Moot. This marks the Barbados-based faculty’s second win, having previously claimed the title in 2012. Cave Hill also secured the coveted title of Best Academic Institution, outperforming seven other participating law schools and faculties from across the Caribbean.

Described by the judging panel as an “extremely well-prepared team”, the victorious team comprised third-year students Deborah Bryan, Alala Moore, and Khyle Harrisingh. The team was expertly guided by their advisor, Dr Antonius Hippolyte. Other top performers at this year’s Moot included Ms Alexia Trim of The UWI, St Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago, who was awarded the Sir Henry Forde Prize for Best Oralist; the Eugene Dupuch Law School from The Bahamas received the Mr Justice Jacob Wit Prize for Best Written Submission.

Now in its fifteenth year, the CCJ International Law Moot is a flagship event for the Court, bringing together future legal practitioners from throughout the region to present arguments before a panel of CCJ Judges in the Court’s Original Jurisdiction. In this jurisdiction, the CCJ is responsible for applying and interpreting the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC), the foundational agreement of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). As such, any legal issues arising under the RTC, including the right to the freedom of movement of people and capital or the right of establishment within the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, must be decided by the CCJ in its Original Jurisdiction.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Honourable Mr Justice Andrew Burgess, CCJ Judge and Chair of the Law Moot Committee described the competition as ‘an investment in the future attorneys of the region’. He noted, ‘Since its inauguration in 2009, this Moot competition has been a marquee event on the calendar of regional law schools and faculties. The CCJ remains committed to fostering a deeper understanding of CARICOM law and the jurisprudence of our Original Jurisdiction among the region’s emerging legal minds.’

This year’s competitors included the Anton de Kom University of Suriname; Eugene Dupuch Law School, The Bahamas; Hugh Wooding Law School from Trinidad and Tobago; Norman Manley Law School from Jamaica; The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados; The University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica; The University of the West Indies, St Augustine; and the University of Guyana. The teams were required to argue a case based on a hypothetical dispute involving allegations that a CARICOM Member State breached the RTC after it imposed a recruitment and procurement policy favouring its own citizens in its petroleum sector. Arguments were presented before a panel of CCJ Judges comprising the Honourable Mme Justice Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, the Honourable Mr Justice Peter Jamadar, and the Honourable Mme Justice Chantal Ononaiwu.

CCJ Registrar and Chief Marshal, Mrs Gabrielle Figaro-Jones, in her closing remarks, praised the calibre of the participants: ‘after seeing the quality of arguments and the intellectual rigour displayed over these two days, the future of legal advocacy in our region is bright. The dreams of the region’s forefathers for regional unity and true and complete independence are in good hands.’

The 2025 Law Moot marks a significant milestone as the competition’s 15th anniversary and the final edition under the stewardship of Mr Justice Burgess, who retires in April. It is also the last Moot for CCJ President, the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, who retires in July 2025.

Paying tribute to Mr Justice Burgess, President Saunders commended his leadership of the Moot Committee, noting ‘…when Justice Hayton retired from the Bench, Justice Burgess took the reins and guided the evolution of the Moot into a first-class co-curricular activity. Under his tenure, new awards were introduced, including the Justice Jacob Wit Prize for Best Written Submission and, most personally meaningful, the Sir Henry Forde Prize for Best Oralist.’