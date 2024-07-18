Cayman Islands Steps Up with $500K for SVG Post-Hurricane Beryl

CAYMAN ISLAND PLEDGES USD 500,000 TO RELIEF AND RECOVERY EFFORTS

On Tuesday, 16th July 2024, the Premier of the Cayman Islands visited Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in a show of solidarity and support post Hurricane Beryl in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

During the visit, the Premier of the Cayman Islands Juliana O’Connor-Connolly pledged USD $500,000 and relief supplies to aid in the recovery efforts in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on behalf of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expresses sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Government and People of Cayman Islands for the generosity of the Government of the Cayman Islands, in time of need.