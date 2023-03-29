Cayman Airways all-female crew makes history

Wednesday, three employees of Cayman Airlines made history by becoming the airline’s first all-female flight crew.

Cayman Airlines lauded the accomplishment and congratulated the women on social media.

“This was the first time an all-female crew operated a Cayman Airways aircraft, and we couldn’t be happier!” the statement said, “a wonderful way to conclude ‘Women’s History Month’ in the Cayman Islands!”

“Congratulations to Captain Crystal Godet, First Officer Amber Hydes, and cabin crew member Gena Munoz…” was added.

The women reportedly flew Cayman Airways Express’ VP-CKI (a Saab 340B+ aircraft) between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac the whole morning.