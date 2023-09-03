Cayman Airways begins selling tickets for new Barbados to LAX flights

Cayman Airways has begun selling tickets for its newest nonstop flights, according to Caribbean Journal.

Cayman Airways will add a second weekly nonstop route between Los Angeles and Grand Cayman, as well as new nonstop service between Grand Cayman and Barbados. Cayman Airways inaugurated its now-popular LA route just over a year ago, joining a growing trend of Caribbean flights linking with California.

Both flights now have tickets available.

The addition of the second LAX trip means that there will be two flights per week between Grand Cayman and California, on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The increased flights will commence on November 8.

The airline will launch its debut service between Grand Cayman and Barbados on October 18, with weekly flights on Wednesdays. On November 7, that route will become twice-weekly.

Source : Caribbean Journal