Cayman Airways will standardize its baggage fee on international flights

Cayman Airways (CAL) makes baggage fee adjustment for international flights

Beginning on February 1, 2023, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) will standardize its varied baggage fee rates for the first two checked bags on all international flights to a fixed rate of US$25 each. The airline will continue to offer one of the most generous basic weight allowances in the business, at 55lbs per bag.

This adjustment in standardizing baggage fee charges will bring a slight reduction (down by US$0-10) to baggage fees in some markets, and a slight increase (up by US$0-5) in others.

The existing baggage allowances and fees for domestic flights between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman will remain unchanged.

Business Class passengers will continue to receive three free checked bags on all routes. Sir Turtle Rewards Platinum Level Members will also continue to receive two free checked bags, while Sir Turtle Rewards Gold Level Members will receive the first checked bag free. Similarly, Sir Turtle Club members continue to receive a complimentary first bag on every flight. The airline’s already-low rates for any additional checked bags are unchanged.

“Our newly standardized checked-bag fee for the first and second bag remains substantially lower than industry standard fees, as every effort has been made to keep our baggage rates as reasonable as possible for our valued passengers,” explained Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms.

For additional information, or to pre-pay for baggage fees, passengers may call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 (in the Cayman Islands) or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA), or contact their travel professional. Passengers can also pre-pay for baggage fees at Cayman Airways Ticket Offices up to 24 hours prior to their flight’s departure. Passengers are reminded that only debit or credit cards are accepted for payment of any fees at all airport ticket counters except Kingston and La Ceiba.

Source : Cayman Airways