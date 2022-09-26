Cayman Airways relocates its fleet, cancels flights as Hurricane IAN approaches

Cayman Airways has relocated its fleet as Cayman hunkers down for the approach of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a hurricane.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the national flag carrier said it opted to relocate its aircraft “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all aircraft, and to ensure business continuity after the storm”.

Most of the B737-8 fleet has been moved overseas.

Cayman Airways said the VP-CIX aircraft will remain in New York (JFK) overnight per usual after the completion of KX792 from Grand Cayman Sunday. VP-CIW will overnight in Miami after the completion of KX106 from Grand Cayman.

The VP-CIY airplane will overnight in Tampa after the completion of KX200 from Grand Cayman on Sunday, and VP-CIZ will be ferried to Cayman Brac.

The active Cayman Airways Express fleet will be relocated to the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) in Cayman Brac Sunday, along with the one B737-8 jet, VP-CIZ.

“Although local authorities have left the Sister Islands Tropical Storm Watch in place out of an abundance of caution, CAL’s internal assessments and procedures for parking in potential windy conditions, combined with the NOAA NHC advisories, has resulted in the airline determining that Cayman Brac is well within the envelope for safe parking of the aircraft as noted,” the national flag carrier added.

According to Cayman Islands National Weather Service, the Sister Islands can expect overcast skies along with widespread thunderstorms from Sunday evening as Tropical Storm Ian moves closer to Cayman.

“Extremely rough seas along with swells and storm surges are also expected. Given the adjustments to forecast track the possibility for storm force winds are lower for the Sister Islands,” it added in its latest weather bulletin.

Cayman Airways said securing the aircraft in Cayman Brac will result in the fastest return to operational readiness and service after the storm passes.

“The airline’s preference is also to keep its crews as close to home base as possible, and Cayman Brac is an appropriate fit after careful consideration of all factors,” it said.

Meanwhile, the national airline has said it closed its reservations call center and ticket offices on all three islands to allow staff to return to their homes safely and finalize preparations ahead of the storm.

“All passengers who have been affected by cancellations or other operational changes due to the approaching storm, have been directly notified using the contact details provided at the time of booking, and agents have assisted them with rebooking their travel on later flights if they so wished. The Reservations Call Center and Ticket Offices will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so after the passage of the storm,” it added.

Both Owen Roberts International Airport and the Charles Kirkconnell Airport will temporarily cease flight operations as at 4pm Sunday, 25 Sept. due to the approaching Storm.