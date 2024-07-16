Cayman Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to Visit SVG

Five Caribbean Heads of Government to Tour Southern Grenadines

Cayman Islands Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly will pay a visit to St. Vincent today, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

A release from the API said there will be a welcome ceremony and reception for Premier O’Connor-Connolly, who will be arriving in SVG with relief supplies.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 1:40 p.m. at the Argyle International Airport.

The API release said the short ceremony will be followed by a visit by the Five Heads of Government from the Caribbean, who will tour the Southern Grenadines, impacted by Hurricane Beryl.