Cayman Islands will lift all COVID -19 restrictions from August 24

As of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, all COVID-19 protocols will be lifted by the Cayman Islands government.

For travel to/from Cayman, no travel declarations/certificates will be required.

Entry into the country will no longer require proof of vaccination. The quarantine will no longer be required for unvaccinated individuals.

The number of public gatherings is not restricted.

Activities such as diving, snorkelling, boating, etc., are not restricted.

Mask Wearing

Mask wearing is still required for medical places, care homes and prisons.

Covid Positives

Persons who test positive need to report to HSA and remain home for at least 7 days until they test negative. This isolation period of 7 days is mandatory for Covid positives.

PCR testing is required for persons who test positive. Drive-through testing at HSA is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – from 8 am to 10 am. These results will also assist with recording the types of Covid variants.

Persons living with Covid positive persons should test daily for 7 days but are free to leave the house for school, work, etc., with negative LFT results. However, they must remain at home if they have symptoms.