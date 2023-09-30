Cayman police seize gun used in murders in Jamaica

Cayman Police seize gun used in killings in Jamaica

Reports are that the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) seized a firearm that was used in at least five murders in Jamaica.

The Commissioner of Police, Derek Byrne, who is leaving his post in less than a week, said that one of the many enhancements he has presided over during the last seven years was the development of ballistics, and based on this, the territory is now a regional hub for firearms forensics.

Since he took over the reins of the RCIPS, Byrne has presided over the most significant budgets in its history, adding that the enhancements of the service led to significant successes, such as connecting the gun, which had made its way here and is now part of a major investigation, with the five killings in Jamaica dating back to 2019.

Source : CMC