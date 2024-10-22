CBF’s Latest Grant Round Aims to Protect Caribbean Ecosystems

USD 15.5 million available for ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) projects

Since launching its Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) Facility in 2016, the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) has awarded 34 grants in 11 countries across the region valued at USD 45.4 million. This funding supports projects that assist in climate change adaptation, protection of the Caribbean region’s ecosystems thus building strong and resilient economies.

The latest round of applications (5th call for proposals) opens on October 8, 2024, and invites submissions from Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Available grants range from USD 400,000 up to USD 3 million.

The need for the projects the CBF’s EbA Facility supports has never been greater. Hurricane Beryl reminded us all just how exposed the Caribbean is to natural disasters and the devastating impact these have on our lives and livelihoods.

Tourism and trade continue to place pressure on our fragile ecosystems and biodiversity. But the resolve amongst the beneficiaries supported so far is remarkable, with evidence of tangible improvements, good ideas being turned into meaningful solutions and an optimism that is palpable.

“The EbA Facility has proven successful in identifying projects that positively impact climate change adaptation efforts on the ground in a range of communities across the region” said Climate Change Program Manager at CBF, Dr Ulrike Krauss. So far over 22,000 persons have benefited directly from the programme’s activities, 5,000 livelihood opportunities were created, and over 30,000ha of ecosystem area has been improved or protected by EbA interventions “Our hope is that this 5th call for proposals will continue this trend and further the resolve and effect of those projects dedicated to ensure our future is bright”.

The deadline for concept note submissions is Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Eligible organizations can apply via the CBF website . Ahead of that, a live webinar is being held on the 17th October 2024 where applicants can learn more about the application process and how to prepare successful concept notes.

The EbA Facility operates within one of the CBF’s three programs, Climate Change Program. Its resources are available via a €60 million sinking fund contributed by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through KfW, the German Development Bank.The Climate Change Program allows the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund to distribute grants directly to local, national and regional projects using competitive calls for proposals s supporting effective climate change adaptation measures in the marine and coastal zones of the insular Caribbean.