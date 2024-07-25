CCAC, George Brown College launch scholarships for Caribbean students

The Council of Caribbean Associations-Canada (CCAC) is pleased to announce that George Brown College of Applied Arts & Technology has become the second educational institution to provide a fully funded scholarship through the CCAC, following the program initiated by Seneca Polytechnic Institute in 2023.

Both George Brown College and Seneca Polytechnic Institute will be offering a substantial full tuition-paid scholarship valued at $6,000.00 per year for up to four years, depending on the course and field of study in which the successful applicant is enrolled. This represents a considerable financial aid opportunity for prospective students within our community.

In addition to these offerings, the CCAC is also providing 5 bursaries of up to $3,000.00, disbursed over a 3-year period, based on the course and field of study for which the successful applicant is enrolled.

For full details and to access the application forms and eligibility requirements, please visit the CCAC’s website at this website.