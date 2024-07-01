CCF Announces Second Call for Proposals From St Vincent

CCF Announces Second Call for Proposals, Including St Vincent and the Grenadines

The Caribbean Culture Fund (CCF) has announced its second call for proposals. Twenty five grants totaling USD 400,000 will be awarded.

The second call will be open to projects from six new countries: Curacao, Cayman Islands, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This call will focus on three themes: Archiving and Memory; Migration and Caribbean Collaboration. The call includes projects from all sectors of the arts: Literary Arts, Visual Arts (all media, including photography and new and time-based media), Performing Arts (music, dance, theatre), Festival Arts, Film (fiction and documentary, feature length and short), Interdisciplinary art forms, Architecture and Design.

This second call is supported with funds from the Open Society Foundations and a new partnership with the Andrew A. Mellon Foundation.

The call for proposals opens on September 24, 2024 with workshops, mentorship sessions scheduled for through the month of October. The submission window will open from October 1 – 24, 2024.

We encourage interested applicants to visit the CCF website regularly for third party opportunities.

For more information, visit the CCF’s website at www.caribbeanculturefund.org.