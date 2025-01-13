CCREEE Appoints Cherri-Ann Farquharson as New Technical Chief

CHERRI-ANN FARQUHARSON APPOINTED TECHNICAL CHIEF OF STAFF AT THE CCREEE

The Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Cherri-Ann Farquharson as its Technical Chief of Staff, effective January 6, 2025. Farquharson’s promotion to this position reflects her outstanding contributions and steadfast commitment to The CCREEE and its efforts to promote sustainable energy and advance energy security across the Caribbean.

Farquharson, who previously served as The CCREEE’s Knowledge Management and Capacity Development Expert and, later, the Capacity Development and Gender Expert, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. In these positions, Farquharson was at the forefront of upskilling more than 1,000 energy sector professionals and motivating future generations of sustainable energy professionals through initiatives like The CCREEE’s Internship Programme. Farquharson spearheaded the development of the Caribbean Energy Knowledge Hub (CEKH), an interactive repository of energy data and information, which now features over 350 resources and a community of more than 650 members from over 50 countries. Additionally, she provided technical leadership on sustainable transition policies and projects, including the Regional Electric Vehicle Strategy, Integrated Utility Services Model and the Regional Offshore Wind Strategy and Roadmap.

The Jamaican national has also championed the development of the CARICOM Women in Sustainable Energy (WISE) and CARICOM Sustainable Energy Youth Awards, which celebrate women and youth making extraordinary contributions to the sustainable energy sector within CARICOM. Throughout her tenure, she represented The CCREEE at various conferences and programmes, including the Global Climate Action Partnership Workshop in Brazil and the Blue Planet Alliance Fellowship in Hawai’i in October 2024. In these and other initiatives like The CCREEE’s Transition Podcast and the Regional Universities Network Webinar, Farquharson has demonstrated her keen ability to translate complex data into relatable stories with actionable insights for a variety of audiences.

“Ms. Farquharson has been an invaluable asset to The CCREEE since she joined our team in 2020,” said Dr. Mohammad Rafik Nagdee, Executive Director of The CCREEE. “Her strategic vision, leadership skills, and deep understanding of the Caribbean energy landscape make her the ideal candidate to lead our technical team.”

Dr. Nagdee added, “Ms. Farquharson’s appointment is a testament to The CCREEE’s commitment to fostering regional talent and leadership in the sustainable energy sector. We are confident that she will continue to make significant contributions to our organisation and to the Caribbean community as a whole.”

As Technical Chief of Staff, Farquharson will deliver strategic leadership, operational management, and expertise in capacity building to advance The CCREEE’s mission of promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency across the Caribbean. In this cross-cutting role, she will also further develop core programmatic initiatives, including the CEKH and the Project Preparation Facility. These efforts focus on improving the region’s capacity to make informed decisions and fostering the development and implementation of high-quality, sustainable energy projects throughout the region.

Reflecting on her appointment, the new Technical Chief of Staff said, “I am honoured to be taking on this new role at The CCREEE. The natural resources of sunlight, wind, sea, and volcanoes, which draw tourists to our shores, are the same resources which may power our homes and industries and transform our economies if rightly harnessed. I am, therefore, passionate about advancing the sustainable energy transition, and I look forward to working with our partners to create a sustainable energy future for the region.”

Farquharson, a former adjunct lecturer in Renewable Energy Management and a member of the Faculty of Engineering at The UWI, Mona, is a certified energy manager and solar PV installer. She holds a Master of Philosophy in Physics and a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Physics from the Mona Campus, along with substantial experience in programme and project management.