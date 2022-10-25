CDB approves 350K to help Eastern Caribbean nations increase airlift

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a grant of $350,000 to help St Vincent and other Eastern Caribbean countries address the airlift capacity issues which are affecting tourism in the region.

The money was approved for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) as emergency assistance.

According to a press release from the OECS, the funds will be used to “finance the cost of the consultancy service and to assist with interim arrangements for the re-establishment of regular air transport services within the sub-region.”

The CDB said the procurement process has already been completed and that the aviation consultancy will begin soon.

A technical working group comprising members from the OECS member states will also form part of the process to help guide the work of the consultant.