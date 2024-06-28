The following artistes have been selected from the Ragga Soca & Soca Monarch preliminaries held on Tuesday 25th June to compete in the finals which is scheduled for Saturday July 6th at the Victoria Park commencing at 9:00 pm. They are:

Ragga Soca Category

Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte – Rub ah Dub Hance John – Spectacular Utamu ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose – Special invitations

Keith Currency – In front ah me Jamarie ‘LPank’ Stapleton – Fever Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn – Hola Angelique ‘Angie Maya’ Garraway – Jam Dey Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes – Rumbo Travis ‘Wyzskid’ Lynch – Rum and bacchanal

Reserve: Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier – Big baby

Soca Monarch Category

Lancelot ‘Mad Skull’ Gloster – Sound Check Keith Currency – Supah Soca Kester ‘Flanka’ Chapman – We love soca

Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse – Fully Ozarie Matthews – Front teeth Lee Jace ‘King Jace’ Bullock – Do it Orando ‘Kemmy’ Christopher – De blame Kory ‘Aidol’ McTair – We de scene Jahlil ‘Vyper’ Williams & Klyvert ‘KTB’ Browne – Side man

Sherwin ‘Fry yiy’ Miller – Leave the liquor

Reserve: Raeon ‘Fete Maddzart’ Primus – Dutty