Ad image
National

CDC announces finalists for Ragga & Soca Monarch

Press Release

The following artistes have been selected from the Ragga Soca & Soca Monarch preliminaries held on Tuesday 25th June to compete in the finals which is scheduled for Saturday July 6th at the Victoria Park commencing at 9:00 pm. They are:

Ragga Soca Category

  1. Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte – Rub ah Dub
  2. Hance John – Spectacular
  3. Utamu ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose – Special invitations
  1. Keith Currency – In front ah me
  2. Jamarie ‘LPank’ Stapleton – Fever
  3. Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn – Hola
  4. Angelique ‘Angie Maya’ Garraway – Jam Dey
  5. Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes – Rumbo
  6. Travis ‘Wyzskid’ Lynch – Rum and bacchanal

Reserve: Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier – Big baby

Soca Monarch Category

  1. Lancelot ‘Mad Skull’ Gloster – Sound Check
  2. Keith Currency – Supah Soca
  3. Kester ‘Flanka’ Chapman – We love soca
  1. Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse – Fully
  2. Ozarie Matthews – Front teeth
  3. Lee Jace ‘King Jace’ Bullock – Do it
  4. Orando ‘Kemmy’ Christopher – De blame
  5. Kory ‘Aidol’ McTair – We de scene
  6. Jahlil ‘Vyper’ Williams & Klyvert ‘KTB’ Browne – Side man
  1. Sherwin ‘Fry yiy’ Miller – Leave the liquor

Reserve: Raeon ‘Fete Maddzart’ Primus – Dutty

- Advertisement -
Share This Article
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -