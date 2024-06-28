The following artistes have been selected from the Ragga Soca & Soca Monarch preliminaries held on Tuesday 25th June to compete in the finals which is scheduled for Saturday July 6th at the Victoria Park commencing at 9:00 pm. They are:
Ragga Soca Category
- Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte – Rub ah Dub
- Hance John – Spectacular
- Utamu ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose – Special invitations
- Keith Currency – In front ah me
- Jamarie ‘LPank’ Stapleton – Fever
- Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn – Hola
- Angelique ‘Angie Maya’ Garraway – Jam Dey
- Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes – Rumbo
- Travis ‘Wyzskid’ Lynch – Rum and bacchanal
Reserve: Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier – Big baby
Soca Monarch Category
- Lancelot ‘Mad Skull’ Gloster – Sound Check
- Keith Currency – Supah Soca
- Kester ‘Flanka’ Chapman – We love soca
- Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse – Fully
- Ozarie Matthews – Front teeth
- Lee Jace ‘King Jace’ Bullock – Do it
- Orando ‘Kemmy’ Christopher – De blame
- Kory ‘Aidol’ McTair – We de scene
- Jahlil ‘Vyper’ Williams & Klyvert ‘KTB’ Browne – Side man
- Sherwin ‘Fry yiy’ Miller – Leave the liquor
Reserve: Raeon ‘Fete Maddzart’ Primus – Dutty