CDC Announces Honorees for Vincy Mas 2024 Celebrations

CDC To Honor Ambrose, King and Nelson Bloc

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) has announced three notable awardees for the upcoming Vincy Mas 2024 events.

Former CDC Chairman Dennis Ambrose, Fitzgerald ‘John Hinds’ King, and the Nelson Bloc Cultural Organisation were named as the honorees.

The Nelson Bloc Cultural Organisation is being acknowledged for its achievements as it celebrates its 40th anniversary, which is a noteworthy milestone. This recognition follows a recommendation from Carnival Bands, Inc.