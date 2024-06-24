CDC Announces Honorees for Vincy Mas 2024 Celebrations

- CDC To Honor Ambrose, King and Nelson Bloc
The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) has announced three notable awardees for the upcoming Vincy Mas 2024 events.
Former CDC Chairman Dennis Ambrose, Fitzgerald ‘John Hinds’ King, and the Nelson Bloc Cultural Organisation were named as the honorees.
The Nelson Bloc Cultural Organisation is being acknowledged for its achievements as it celebrates its 40th anniversary, which is a noteworthy milestone. This recognition follows a recommendation from Carnival Bands, Inc.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.