CDC congratulates Becket on receiving honorary doctorate

The CARNIVAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION takes this opportunity to congratulate Dr Alston ‘Becket’ Cyrus on receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies on Saturday 8th October 2022.

Dr Cyrus is a Cultural Ambassador and is popularly known as the ‘ABC’ of Calypso. During his singing career, he won the local National Calypso Monarch title once and was crowned eight times for Road March. His catalogue of songs expands by over 100.

We would like to take this opportunity in wishing Dr Cyrus continued success in his career.

Source : CDC