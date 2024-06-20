Increased Cash Prizes for Vincy Mas 2024

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) has announced increased cash prizes for winners in the various components of Vincy Mas 2024.

Speaking at a press briefing hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), held earlier today, Thursday June 20th at the CDC Conference Room, Victoria Park, Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation Ricardo Adams said the increases amount to 30%, and higher, for the various components of carnival.

In his remarks at the briefing, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hon. Carlos James welcomed the increases, which he said were delayed by challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the volcanic eruptions of April 2021 and climate change influenced weather patterns. The culture minister said the increase in cash prizes for Vincy Mas 2024, amounting to approximately EC$300k, signals an ongoing investment by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (GOSVG) in the development of culture.

James added that Government has invested EC$27 million in the build out of cultural hubs at Bellvue, Petite Bordel and Troumaca to facilitate the development of skills training in various aspects of Vincentian culture. This training, he emphasized, would include production in the various components of carnival.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the CDC, Ricardo Adams also announced three honorees for Vincy Mas 2024 based on a recommendation from the Carnival Bands Inc. The honorees include former CDC Chairman, Dennis Ambrose; Fitzgerald ‘John Hinds’ King; and the Nelson Bloc Cultural Organisation, which coincides with the 40th year since the formation of Nelson Bloc.

Adams said the calendar for Vincy Mas 2024 is packed, while acknowledging that CDC events are not the “only game in town” for carnival. The CDC Chairman said while there are over 40 private events listed so far this year’s carnival celebrations; private promoters must ensure CDC events are given room to comfortably operate, for the continued growth and development of local culture.

Soca Monarch

1st place: $60,000.00

2nd place: $30,000.00

3rd place: $15,000.00

4th place: $10,000.00

Appearance Fees: $35,000.00

Ragga Soca Monarch

1st place: $30,000.00

2nd place: $15,000.00

3rd place: $10,000.00

4th place: $7,500.00

Appearance Fees: $24,000.00

Calypso Monarch

1st place: $30,000.00

2nd place: $15,000.00

3rd place: $10,000.00

4th place: $5,000.00

Appearance Fees: $63,000.00

Panorama

1st place: $42,900.00

2nd place: $28,600.00

3rd place: $21,450.00

4th place: $17,160.00

Appearance Fees: $42,900.00

Junior Panorama: $20,000.00

Junior Monarchs: $21,593.00

Mas: $388,086.27

J’ouvert: $15,015.00

Road March

1st place: $5,000.00

2nd place: 2,000.00