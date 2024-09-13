CDC Prize Giving Ceremony Set for September 18th

The Carnival Development Corporation will be hosting its annual Prize Giving Ceremony on Wednesday September 18th at the Victoria Park, commencing at 5:00 pm.

The ceremony would hear addresses from the Hon. Carlos James – Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, CDC Officials, and sponsors. Also included would be the distribution of Trophies and Prize Monies won at the various competitions.

All members of the components of Carnival and all other stakeholders involved.