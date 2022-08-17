CDC says people exposed to COVID-19 don’t have to isolate

Unvaccinated Americans don’t have to quarantine anymore if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, according to newly relaxed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, people who test positive can end isolation sooner if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms improve quickly.

CDC spokesperson Tom Skinner told USA TODAY on Friday that additional guidance for travel would be coming soon. He did not provide a timeline for those updates.

“CDC is in the process of updating guidance for K-12/ECE, healthcare settings, high-risk congregate, and travel,” Skinner said in an email. “So as of now, there are no changes to guidance for travel.”

With limited exceptions, only vaccinated foreign nationals may enter the U.S., but U.S. citizens may enter without being vaccinated. Pre-departure testing has not been required for entry into the country since mid-June.

Here’s what all travellers should know about entering the U.S. by air, land and sea.