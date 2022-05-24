CDC: US will release monkeypox vaccine from stockpile

As a global outbreak of monkeypox cases is suspected, the United States is releasing the monkeypox vaccine from its Strategic National Stockpile.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that there has been one confirmed case of monkeypox and four suspected cases.

“I can report that there has been a request to release the Jynneos vaccine from the National Stockpile for some of the high-risk contacts of some of the early patients, so that is active right now,” said Dr Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

McQuiston said the United States has a “good stock” of vaccine because it has been preparing for the possibility of using doses for smallpox.