China grants CDEMA US$100,000 to boost disaster response

CDEMA receives support for disaster response from China

Following conversations with CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett, the Chinese government has boosted the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA) capacity to respond to disaster relief, prevention, and reduction.

CDEMA has received a $100,000 grant from China as part of a larger $100,000 support package for CARICOM Member States, as the country strives to expand development cooperation with the Community.

Lt. Col. Kester Craig, CDEMA’s Deputy Executive Director, expressed gratitude for China’s assistance, saying the donation “will undoubtedly support the Agency’s ongoing efforts to enhance disaster response in the Caribbean region.”

These activities include the operational readiness of the Regional Search and Rescue Teams that CDEMA deploys to manage the effects of hazards in its 19 Participating States.

In addition to purchasing operational and safety equipment, grant funds will be utilised to develop the capacity of Search and Rescue teams through training in accordance with the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) standards. INSARAG is a global network of over 90 countries and groups affiliated with the United Nations that works with urban search and rescue (USAR).

Lt. Col. Craig noted that China’s assistance will also help to promote Strategic Objective Two of CDEMA’s Strategic Plan 2022-2027, which is to construct the Next Level Regional Response Mechanism.

He said it is anticipated that over the next few years, the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) will be strengthened to respond to severe disaster events in CDEMA’s Participating States.