CDU calls for a peaceful resolution of Israel-Hamas conflict

The Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) calls for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Israel. The CDU condemns the attacks perpetrated against innocent Israeli civilians (over 1200) on October 7th 2023 and calls for the immediate release of all Israelis and Foreign Nationals taken hostage by Hamas terrorist groups.

The CDU believes in Israel’s right to defend its sovereignty and its people from all terrorist led organizations. We also recognize that innocent Palestinians are caught in the crossfire and support all attempts for pauses in this conflict to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in desperate need.

We continue to urge for a diplomatic solution to this ongoing conflict. We also express continued hope in the mission of peace and stability with Israel and an established Palestinian State and surrounding Arab nations. This is for the benefit of the entire Middle East region and the world.