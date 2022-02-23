10 women will vie for $26,000 in CED-TTM Business Plan Competition

Ten (10) businesses will next week be vying for cash prizes in a Business Plan Competition organized by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc and the Taiwan Technical Mission under the Women’s Empowerment Project.

The Competition is the final activity in the first cohort of the project, which ran from August to December 2021. The project was developed by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to support its Caribbean and Latin American allies to boost their economies after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to strengthen women-owned businesses by providing financial assistance and capacity building opportunities.

The women will pitch on Friday, 4 March, 2022 before a panel of judges at the Kingstown Baptist Church. Three of the ten female entrepreneurs will each walk away with cash prizes of XCD$26,000 that they will use to improve and expand their businesses.

Meanwhile, the deadline to apply for a place in the second cohort of the WEP-SVG is just days away and Project Coordinator, Keisha Phillips, is reminding potential applicants that late applications will not be accepted.

“If you have not yet submitted your application, please ensure that you do so by 4:00 p.m. Monday, 28 February. This is an opportunity for you to improve your business management skills as an entrepreneur and also to possibly gain some financial assistance; in addition to is chance for you to improve your livelihood.,” Miss Phillips outlines.

“This project will set you on the path to social and economic stability after being set back and affected by not only the COVID pandemic, but also the volcanic eruptions last April. It is also a program that is unlike any other we have seen that combines capacity building and financing for women in business, so I wish to encourage our female entrepreneurs from the productive sector to take the leap and apply.”