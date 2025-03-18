Cedars Police Officer Charged With Uninsured Vehicle Use

Police Officer charged with allowing vehicle to be used

On March 13, 2025, police arrested and charged Esmond Dick, a police officer of Cedars, with Allowing Uninsured Vehicle to be used.

Investigation revealed that the Police Officer, knowing that the vehicle was uninsured allowed same to be used without there being a policy of insurance in respect of third-party risk.

The offence was committed in Argyle. Dick is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 19, 2025, to answer the charge.